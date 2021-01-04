Aurivo marts defer reopening as a result of Covid-19 surge

In light of the rising Covid-19 numbers and in the interest of the health and safety of our customers and staff, Aurivo Marts have decided to defer the reopening of its Marts for one week from the previously scheduled dates. The following online sales will now take place:

Balla Mart Saturday 16th January Cattle

Ballymote Mart Tuesday 19th January Sheep

Ballinrobe Mart Wednesday 20th January Cattle

Ballinrobe Mart Thursday 21st January Sheep

Ballymote Mart Thursday 21st January Cattle

Mohill Mart Saturday 23rd January Cattle

Sales will continue on a weekly basis after these dates.