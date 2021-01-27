IFA AGM to take place remotely

The 66th IFA AGM takes place this Thursday, January 28, and, due to Covid-19 restrictions, will be held remotely for the first time in IFA’s history.

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD will attend as the guest of honour, joining Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Charlie McConalogue TD.

Proceedings will start at 11.45am with the Presidential Address by Tim Cullinan; followed at 12pm with the ordinary meeting. An address will be given by An Taoiseach followed by a discussion.

At 2pm there will be an an address by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine followed by a Q&A session.