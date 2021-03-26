Leitrim farmers can avail of option for new BEAM reference period

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has advised farmers and advisors that the facility to select the later 12-month reduction period for Beef Emergency Aid Measure (BEAM) is now available on agfood.ie

Farmers will have until Monday, June 21, 2021 to select the later 12-month reduction period of January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 if they so wish.



Farmers and advisors are reminded that the reference period of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 remains the same and that participants must still deliver the 5% reduction amount.



The new reduction period will only apply to those farmers who opt to apply for the change. Those farmers currently on track to meet the 5% nitrogen reduction targets can use the original reference period ending June 30.

For more see https://www.gov.ie/en/service/7cdaed-beef-exceptional-aid-measure-beam/