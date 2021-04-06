Election Process for IFA Dairy Committee Chair and Vice-Chair of Livestock Committee underway

EThe election process for Chair of the IFA National Dairy Committee and the Vice-Chair of the National Livestock Committee is underway.

Ballot papers have been issued to each member of the two Committees. The deadline for returning the completed postal ballot is Friday, April 16.

Each Committee will hold a meeting on Friday week, at which the results will be announced.

IFA National Treasurer Martin Stapleton said despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, the IFA National Council decided to press ahead with elections as they were due.

“The postal system has worked very well across our structure, with elections for Committee positions, County Chairs and one Regional Chair position. It shows the flexibility of the Association in responding to the circumstances,” he said.