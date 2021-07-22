Leitrim County Council issue fire risk warning

With a high temperature Orange Weather Warning in place for South Leitrim and a Yellow warning in place for North Leitrim, Leitrim County Council Emergency services are issuing the following advice to the public as temperature are expected to peak today and tomorrow.

In a statement to the Leitrim Observer the Council outlines "Arising from current dry weather patterns and high temperatures a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist. This risk phase is expected to peak on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.

Advice to the General Public/Forest Visitors

Members of the public and visitors to recreational areas should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, obey all relevant bye-laws and be considerate in parking vehicles so as not to impede access by emergency vehicles.

Members of the public should not light fires in and around forests or open land.

Where fire outbreaks occur at or near recreational areas the following actions should be taken by visitors in the interests of safety.

1. Do not attempt to intervene or fight fires under any circumstances.

2. Gather all family/group members and move to a safe fuel-free location such as a car park, upwind of the fire.

3. Telephone Fire and Rescue Services via 112/999 and report the fire and its location.

4. Evacuate if instructed to do so and cooperate with all Emergency Service Instructions.

Report Fires Immediately:

The need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated. Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardai and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services via 112/999.

You will not be billed by the fire service or local authority for making the call. Give clear details as regards location and any other useful information such as the size of the fire, wind direction, proximity to dwellings or forestry etc. Do not attempt to tackle fires alone or without adequate training or protective equipment.

Barbecue safety advice

A barbecue should be a safe and enjoyable experience. To avoid injuries, or damage to property, follow these simple precautions:

Never BBQ on a balcony.

Make sure your barbecue is in good working order.

Ensure the barbecue is on a flat site, well away from the house/apartment, trees or shrubs.

Keep children, garden games and pets well away from the cooking area.

Never leave the barbecue unattended.

Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergencies.

Never barbecue in parks, wildland areas or any site in close proximity to vegetation, trees etc.

Ensure the barbecue is cool before attempting to move."