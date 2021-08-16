Farm plastics collection at Manorhamilton Mart this week

Farm plastic collections in Manorhamilton this week
A Farm Plastics Collection Service will be held Manorhamilton Mart on Thursday, August 19.
The collection point will be open from 9am – 1pm.
Contact Leitrim County Council at environment@leitrimcoco.ie or phone 071 9620005 for further information.
