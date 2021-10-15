Agriculture Minister McConalogue visits Carrigallen Mart

A strong debate took place in Carrigallen Mart this week as Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D. continued his nationwide CAP consultation tour in the Leitrim town.

Addressing a COVID-19 compliant crowd, the Minister spelled out his current vision for the next CAP which is currently being worked on. Ireland's CAP Strategic Plan must be submitted before 1st January 2022 in order to have the new CAP in place for January 2023.

The Minister plans to visit every county to meet with farmers and hear directly from farmers as part of the CAP consultation process over the coming weeks. He said he was delighted to meet farmers in Co. Leitrim to listen to their ideas around the next CAP.

“It was a great honour to visit farmers in Leitrim. I was enthused by the suggestions that were coming forward from those in attendance. While time is short, farmers can still have an input into this CAP Strategic Plan. This is very much their CAP and I want ensure that as many farm families as possible have the opportunity to feed into this CAP plan.

“I am committed to bringing this CAP to every milking parlour, every calving shed, every tillage field and every kitchen table in the county and I am doing that. I thank public representatives for joining me, the staff and board of Carrigallen Mart and everyone who assisted in making the event such a success,” the Minister said.