Call for rural Ireland to join Cop26 Climate March today in Dublin

The Rural Ireland Organisation is calling farmers, people from urban and rural Ireland to join them in the Cop26 Climate March in Dublin today, November 6th.

Leader of the organisation Gerry Loftus said they are marching for a "number of demands which includes justice and fairness for the approximately 80,000 medium to smaller farmers that are targeted here".

Mr Loftus claimed "These farmers will be made the scapegoats for the polluting sectors of Irish Agriculture. Drains to be blocked and rewetting of land to take place on bogs, hills and the flat plains of 300,000 hectares of reclaimed bog.

"As well as that it is proposed to plant 20,000 hectares of trees per year. This coupled with reductions in sheep numbers. Suckler cows will not be supported in line with rising costs and so as one TD put it, they will naturally decline even though they are from two to four times more carbon efficient that Dairy cows.

"Rural Ireland is on the road to becoming a wilderness," Mr Loftus said, "we are willing to do our part to reduce Emissions but we will fight whatever way we have to, to protect small farm

families.

"Agricultural Emissions stands at 35%,more than 20% of this is coming from Dairy expansion. Everybody else is expected to pay the price for this failed system."

Mr Loftus concluded by saying as a result of meetings and discussions over this past year RIO has secured the support up to thirty groups and organisations.

"We are calling on you to come and join us," he added.