Search

06/11/2021

Call for rural Ireland to join Cop26 Climate March today in Dublin

COP26: Taoiseach confirms Ireland is signing methane emission reduction pledge

Mr Loftus says that small and medium farmers will be made the scapegoats for the polluting sectors of Irish Agriculture.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

The Rural Ireland Organisation is calling farmers, people from urban and rural Ireland to join them in the Cop26 Climate March in Dublin today, November 6th.

Leader of the organisation Gerry Loftus said they are marching for a "number of demands which includes justice and fairness for the approximately 80,000 medium to smaller farmers that are targeted here".

Mr Loftus claimed "These farmers will be made the scapegoats for the polluting sectors of Irish Agriculture. Drains to be blocked and rewetting of land to take place on bogs, hills and the flat plains of 300,000 hectares of reclaimed bog.

"As well as that it is proposed to plant 20,000 hectares of trees per year. This coupled with reductions in sheep numbers. Suckler cows will not be supported in line with rising costs and so as one TD put it, they will naturally decline even though they are from two to four times more carbon efficient that Dairy cows.

"Rural Ireland is on the road to becoming a wilderness," Mr Loftus said, "we are willing to do our part to reduce Emissions but we will fight whatever way we have to, to protect small farm
families.

"Agricultural Emissions stands at 35%,more than 20% of this is coming from Dairy expansion. Everybody else is expected to pay the price for this failed system."

Mr Loftus concluded by saying as a result of meetings  and discussions over this past year RIO has secured the support up to thirty groups and organisations.

"We are calling on you to come and join us," he added.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media