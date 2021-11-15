Minister McConalogue expresses concern about potential impact of rising input costs on agriculture markets

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, today voiced his concern about the potential impact of rising input costs on the market across a range of agriculture product sectors.

Speaking at today’s Agrifish Council in Brussels, where the main discussions centred on the current state of agriculture markets, Minister McConalogue said: "I am concerned about the negative developments in the fertiliser market and the rising costs of other inputs. Producers are facing significant input price increases in fuel, fertilisers, feed and energy, which will put margins under significant pressure if they are sustained over time. We need to examine all relevant factors, including the issue of anti-dumping duties on fertilisers."

Trade on agricultural markets was also a feature of the discussion on the forthcoming WTO Ministerial Conference, which takes place in Geneva shortly. The Minister said: “I would urge the Commission to be cautious on proposals for future work programmes in relation to domestic support. Our hard-won CAP reforms cannot be undermined." The Minister also highlighted the need to ensure the maintenance of fuel detaxation subsidies for fisheries.

Other items discussed at the Council included new Council conclusions on the EU Forest Strategy. The Minister welcomed the agreement on the new Strategy, which will be a key reference point in forest-related policy development. “Ireland has now begun preparation of its own new National Forest Strategy”, declared Minister McConalogue. “Our Strategy will take into consideration the EU Forest Strategy, the EU Biodiversity strategy and the ambition outlined in the Green Deal.”