67th IFA AGM underway today

IFA stock image
The 67th Annual General Meeting of the Irish Farmers Association is taking place today in the Round Room at the Mansion House, Dawson St, Dublin 2.
The AGM will be opened at 11am with the first session starting at 11.45am. The schedule is as follows:
Session 1
11:45 Address by IFA President Tim Cullinan
12:15 Briefing for members of the media
Session 2
14:00 Address by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD.
Discussion with An Taoiseach.
15:00 Address by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD
Question & Answer session with the Minister.
Session 3
17:30 Completion of AGM Agenda, if not previously concluded.
Presentations to outgoing Members of National Council in both 2021 and 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.