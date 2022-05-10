Pig farmers are staging protests at four locations this morning over pricing

Pig farmers are at breaking point over pricing says IFA
Pig farmers have targeted four locations across the country this morning to seek commitments from processors for price increases.
Protests have been in place since 6am.
Farmers are protesting at Carty Meats in Athlone; Kerry Foods is Shillelagh, Co Wicklow; Oakpark Foods in Cahir, Co Tipperary; and Connollys Pork and Bacon, Monaghan
IFA Pig Chairman Roy Gallie said farmers are at breaking point.
“It’s now or never for them. We are losing €55 per pig sold and this has been the case for far too long. We need the pig farmers to survive to fill the supermarket shelves,” he said.
