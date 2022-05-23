Farm plastics collections in Leitrim this week

Farm plastic collections in Leitrim this week
There are two plastics collections in Leitrim this week.
Recycle Silage Plastic with label code and a proof of purchase (Invoice/Sales Docket). Please ask your supplier for the IFFPG Label Code Number.
The following can also be recycled in used Bulk Fertiliser Bags (1/2 Tonne Bags) with liners removed;
A: Bulk Fertiliser/Meal Bags (Remove liners)
B: Small Fertiliser/Meal Bags (Incl. bulk liners)
C: Drums (Must be triple rinsed)
D: Netting & Twine
Persons will be prosecuted for leaving silage wrap at these locations outside of the dates and times specified or for leaving contaminated material
Contact Leitrim County Council at environment@leitrimcoco.ie or phone 071 9620005 for further information or log onto https://bit.ly/384ozJe
