Deputy Harkin angered over delay with compensation package for Leitrim farmers affected by Shass Mountain landslide

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has acknowledged that the wait for compensation for the farmers impacted by the landslide at Shass Mountain, Drumkeerin in June 2020 has "gone on too long" adding that he hoped "to conclude it and bring it to a resolution very soon".

The Minister's comments came after the matter was again raised by Independent TD, Marian Harkin in the Dáil last night, October 4.

Deputy Harkin told the Dail "The Minister and I know this has gone on far too long. The landslide at Shass Mountain happened almost 27 months ago, in June 2020. While I recognise and appreciate, as do the landowners, the fact that the Minister ensured that Common Agricultural Policy, CAP, payments were paid in the intervening period, which was important, they are nonetheless waiting far too long for the package of compensation.

"We are speaking about more than 20 farmers and approximately eight foresters who were adversely affected by the damage from this landslide. Their patience has been sorely tested. When I raised the matter last June in the Dáil, which was the last time I raised it here, I made the point that maybe if they had marched, blocked roads and caused disruption, it might have been resolved sooner. However, they took the Minister at his word and so did I. I hope his word will be honoured here this evening."

She noted the 'good work' of Leitrim County Council to mitigate the damage following the landslide but said that "there is still a huge piece missing in the middle of that jigsaw," and that is the issue of compensation.



Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said he is "working to address (this issue) and wish to bring peace of mind as quickly as possible to the landowners in the area.

"I had hoped to have it concluded by now. The Deputy is right to say it has gone on too long and I hope to conclude it and bring it to a resolution very soon."

Minister McConalogue said that the agricultural area affected by the landslide has been mapped by his department.

"The total agricultural area affected by the overspill has been calculated to be just over 24 ha. The total area of forestry within the damaged area is estimated to be 12 ha," he said.

"This comprises land held in seven privately owned forestry contracts. The affected area is associated with 20 landowners or basic payment scheme claimants, and 19 of them have an affected area that exceeds 50 sq. m. Six of the seven forestry contracts have an affected area that exceeds 50 sq. m as well. A report prepared by RPS Group consultants for the then Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht estimated a total deposit amount of 160,000 cu. m or 160,000 tonnes, which is present at varying depths of up to two metres in the overspill areas. The costs associated with the removal of the overspill material would run to more than €20 million. In addition, the removal of the peat from the affected area could create significant environmental issues, especially in relation to water quality and aquatic life in the Diffagher River and Lough Allen."

Minister McConalogue said that these lands "have remained eligible for payment under the basic payment scheme and other schemes administered by my Department because the applicants have been able to avail of the provisions of force majeure for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 scheme years. This means I have been able to protect these farmers' crucial payments in these years. The matter is under review for the year ahead," he said.

He noted that "following extensive consultation with various stakeholders, a proposal for compensation was drafted. This proposal contains several measures to deal with the impact of the landslide and has been submitted to the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform for sanction, which is required for funding in respect of the agreed package of measures. We are engaging with the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform on the proposal and an announcement will be made, I hope shortly, on the package of measures."

Deputy Harkin said she was disappointed that the package was not agreed and in place and asked how much longer farmers will have to wait for compensation?

She also expressed concern over the review of farm payments for those impacted indicated for 2023.

Responding Minister McConalogue said that he had hoped to have the compensation package completed "at this stage" but stressed "we have the outline of the package very clear".

"We hope to get approval and get it soon. I hope to have this concluded by the end of the year," he said but acknowledged, "I cannot give a clear guarantee as to when that will be because it is subject to agreement between my Department and that of Public Expenditure and Reform but we are fully committed to following through on the commitment we gave to the farmers concerned to bring this to a definitive conclusion.

"We want a situation that is going to bring a permanent outcome and permanent peace of mind to the farmers concerned. There is no need for farmers to march or protest on this because we are committed to following through on the commitment we have given. It is taking a bit longer than we had hoped but we will bring it to a final conclusion and one that brings peace of mind to the farmers concerned.

"What happened to this community has been quite a traumatic event. It has affected the long-term capacity of all those landowners to use this land for agricultural purposes in future. As I said, the cost of moving in and clearing the land would be €20 million, which is simply unfeasible. It would be biologically dangerous as well given the potential impact on watercourses and the environment, so it is important we bring in a package that recognises the long-term impact on farming communities and on the local communities. We are expediting this and I hope to have it resolved shortly."