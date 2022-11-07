Reminder that hedge-cutting grant is now available in Leitrim

Cathaoirleach of Manorhamilton Municipal District, Cllr Frank Dolan, has reminded the public that hedge-cutting season is now open and Leitrim County Council has a grant available towards the cost of cutting along the public road network

Leitrim County Council has published details of the grant scheme on its website www.leitrimcoco.ie and has also advertised the scheme on local media, in mass leaflets and through the Leitrim Brand of the IFA.

Under the scheme Leitrim County Council will provide a Grant of €75 per km of roadside hedge/overhanging trees to be attended to along the public road network.

· This scheme is open to individuals, communities and groups of applicants/residents

· Minimum length of road network per application is 1km

· All Hedge Cutting must be carried out before the last day of next February

· Applications are now open until the last day of January, next year

· Each Applicant/Group will be required to nominate a spokesperson through whom all correspondence will be channelled

· Applicants will undertake and organise the hedge-cutting works and pay for same. Applicants must ensure that the contractor is appropriately insured and is compliant with Health & Safety requirements and confirm same to Leitrim County Council in advance of works

Application forms and full details of the Terms & Conditions are available from the Roads Department, Leitrim County Council, Park Lane House, Carrick on Shannon, by phoning: 071 9620005 Ext: 630 or by Email: roads@leitrimcoco.ie The closing date for receipt of completed forms for this scheme is Tuesday, January 31, 2023