Search

08 Nov 2022

INHFA warn of deepening crisis in wool sector

How Kildare's weeds are being savaged by dead sheep

Reporter:

Farming reporter

08 Nov 2022 12:20 PM

The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) are warning of a deepening crisis for sheep farmers following an apparent collapse in the wool market. This collapse is, stated INHFA Vice President Pheilim Molloy “seeing agents unable to trade wool due the further weakening of demand on international markets

This is, continued Molloy “creating a major problem for many farmers who still have wool in their sheds and are now looking for shed-space to house sheep and lambs for finishing.”

In the short term it is vital that the Government and Department act in supporting farmers who find themselves unable to move existing wool, while for the medium to long-term we need action to ensure that a system is put in place to fully exploit the potential of wool across a range of various uses. On these proposals Molloy stressed the need for the Government to arrange an immediate meeting of all stakeholders to progress the development of an All-Ireland Woollen Industry.

There is, stated Molloy “a feasibility report that can provide a road-map but the recommendations in this report will only ever be realised through active engagement and a sustainable plan.”

For some time now the INHFA has, he continued “detailed how wool as a natural product can provide sustainable alternatives to many existing products which will contribute to the green and circular economy.” 

Concluding, the INHFA leader called on Minister Pippa Hackett who has been actively involved in this to use her influence in driving this forward.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media