INHFA warn of deepening crisis in wool sector

The Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) are warning of a deepening crisis for sheep farmers following an apparent collapse in the wool market. This collapse is, stated INHFA Vice President Pheilim Molloy “seeing agents unable to trade wool due the further weakening of demand on international markets

This is, continued Molloy “creating a major problem for many farmers who still have wool in their sheds and are now looking for shed-space to house sheep and lambs for finishing.”

In the short term it is vital that the Government and Department act in supporting farmers who find themselves unable to move existing wool, while for the medium to long-term we need action to ensure that a system is put in place to fully exploit the potential of wool across a range of various uses. On these proposals Molloy stressed the need for the Government to arrange an immediate meeting of all stakeholders to progress the development of an All-Ireland Woollen Industry.

There is, stated Molloy “a feasibility report that can provide a road-map but the recommendations in this report will only ever be realised through active engagement and a sustainable plan.”

For some time now the INHFA has, he continued “detailed how wool as a natural product can provide sustainable alternatives to many existing products which will contribute to the green and circular economy.”

Concluding, the INHFA leader called on Minister Pippa Hackett who has been actively involved in this to use her influence in driving this forward.