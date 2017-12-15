Patrick Kent re-elected as President of ICSA last night

Patrick Kent has been re-elected ICSA national president at a meeting of the association’s national executive in Portlaoise last night.

Following the vote Mr Kent said, “It is an honour to have retained my position as president of ICSA. I am privileged to work with outstanding colleagues in the association; their dedication to defending the rights of farmers around the country is second to none and I am proud to be part of a great team.”

Continuing Mr Kent said, “The immediate priority is to get fodder to farmers in border and western regions struggling with weather related shortages. ICSA is actively sourcing fodder to help and is also pushing for Government assistance in the form of transport subsidies and meal vouchers. Further down the line, Mercosur and CAP reform will be critical issues in 2018.

We also have to turn the debate on climate change towards policies which recognise the potentially positive contribution of farmers in terms of more renewables and recognising increased efficiencies in minimising emissions and proper accounting of sequestration. I also pledge to continue to fight against unfair inspection penalties and insist on payment on time for all schemes.”

Hailing from New Ross, Co Wexford where he concentrates on suckler and sheep enterprises, this will be Mr Kent’s third term in office. His challenger in tonight’s vote was current ICSA rural development chairman Seamus Sherlock, whom he defeated narrowly.

Mr Kent will officially begin his final term as president at ICSA’s AGM and annual conference in the New Year.