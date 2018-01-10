IFA elects new National Sheep Chairperson

The IFA National Sheep Committee this week elected Sean Dennehy from Co Cork as the New IFA National Sheep Committee Chairperson. Sean replaces John Lynskey from Co Mayo, who served in the role with distinction over the last four years.

Mr Dennehy set out his key priorities for the sheep sector and Irelands 34,000 sheep farmers over the next number of years.

- Strong viable lamb prices that give sheep farmers a profitable return well over the costs of production;

- Ensuring that the sheep sector is fully protected in the Brexit negotiations;

- Increasing sheep farm incomes and securing a better deal and improved targeted direct payments for sheep farmers in CAP;

- Securing a worthwhile environmental payment for sheep farmers, reflecting the strong environmental credentials of the sheep sector; and,

- Representing both lowland and hill sheep farmers on all issues at National and European level.

Mr Dennehy is a lowland sheep farmer with 300 ewes and he also contract rears replacement dairy stock. In addition, Sean also manages a neighbouring sheep and cattle farm. The Cork man was elected to the National Sheep Committee in 2013 and was National Vice Chairperson until his election. He is also a member of the Sheep Management Committee.

He strongly commended the work of the outgoing National Sheep Chairperson, John Lynskey, who he said had delivered €80m over 4 years to sheep farmers through the IFA’s successful campaign in securing the new €10 per ewe sheep welfare scheme. In addition he said at both National and EU level Mr Lynskey was an outstanding representative for Irish farmers and the sheep sector.