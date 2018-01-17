Minister Creed announces transport subsidy for fodder crisis

There was some good news for those facing fodder shortages this winter. At the IFA AGM yesterday, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed confirmed he will be introducing a subsidy for the transport of fodder to farmers in need.

The announcement came in response to a direct question from the IFA Connacht Regional Chairperson, Padraic Joyce.

Mr Joyce told the Minister he welcomed this development and added that "farmers need to see progress on the matter immediately".