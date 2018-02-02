Deadline extended for Sheep Welfare Scheme Applications

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has announced an extension of the closing date for the receipt of continuation forms / new entrant application forms for year two of the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

Online and paper forms will now be accepted up until Friday, February 9.

The Minister urged all existing scheme applicants and eligible new entrants to the sheep sector to return their forms by February 9 commenting: “the extension of the application deadline for the Sheep Welfare Scheme will allow as many applicants as possible to avail of the €10 per ewe payment for farmers. This Scheme is an important support for the sheep sector in Ireland, and I am confident we can build on the success of the first year of the Scheme”.