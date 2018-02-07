Leitrim Macra na Feirme news from around the county

Congratulations

South Leitrim Macra couple Karrina and Kevin McCormack recently welcomed baby Kian. Congratulations from all in Leitrim Macra on your arrival.

Ear to the Ground appearance

Keeping the current forestry issue to the fore is Calm Stenson from South Leitrim Macra. He will appear on Ear to the Ground on Thursday 8th February which will be aired on RTE 1 at 8:30pm



North Leitrim Macra 5th Annual tractor run

The tractor run takes place on Sunday 4th March with take off happening at 1pm on the day from Drumkeerin GAA grounds. This years tractor run is looking to raise funds for Niamh McGovern as well as Lisa Cullen & Baby Kayden Fund. Both local causes. Last year the tractor run raised funds for STOP suicide & North West Hospice.

Keeping the airwaves busy

Over the last few weeks plenty of Leitrim Macra members were heard on Shannonside/Northern Sound. Eamon Sweeney and Brendan Curran were interviewed by Noel Murphy on farm Safety and Newly crowned North West Macra Queen Paula Tiernan from Carrigallen was interviewed on the 11-1 Show as well.



South Leitrim organizing an Adventure Afternoon.

Brendan Curran is looking for names for anyone who likes a bit of adventure with an air of mystery. You will be picked up in Drumshanbo and whisked off to the mystery location. There will be plenty of fun so if this sounds like it might be up your street then contact Brendan Curran today to book your place on 086 3023098. You do not need to me a Macra member to come along so if you've wondered what it is that we get up to then now's your chance.

Leitrim Macra Debating competition has come to an end for 2017

The Leitrim Macra debating team made up of members from South Leitrim Macra, Alan Kelly, Louise Huston, Brigid Stenson & AnnMarie Gildea took on Callan Macra in Kilkenny recently proposing the motion that Social media has done more harm than good for the confidence of our youth. It wasn't to be their night with Callan Macra Progressing to the next round. Louise Huston however came out on top on the night winning the prestigious Best Speaker award on the night.