Call for restrictions on commercial and 'back yard flocks' following Avian Influenza case

IFA National Poultry Chairperson, Andy Boylan has called for a housing restriction to be introduced for all flocks in light of the discovery of a wild bird infected with avian influenza in Tipperary this week.

At a meeting with senior Department of Agriculture officials, Mr Boylan said a full poultry housing restriction should be introduced immediately as a proactive measure to protect the sector.

He also called on all stakeholders in the Irish poultry industry be vigilant in ensuring strict biosecurity measures are adhered to and to minimise visitors to poultry sites.

The Poultry Chairperson said the positive result for avian influenza in the wild bird population, indicates a major risk for the commercial poultry production sector.

He said the risk is not confined to large scale commercial production, but also the many thousands of so called ‘back yard flocks’. He urged all flock owners to feed and water birds inside or under cover where wild birds cannot access the feed or water.

While avian influenza represents a major threat to the poultry industry, the risk to public health is very low and the disease poses no food safety risk for consumers.