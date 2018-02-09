Fancy taking part in an exchange trip to Switzerland, Scotland or Canada this year?

Macra na Feirme offers its members opportunities to travel overseas and this year is no different.

Macra is seeking people to travel to Switzerland, Scotland and Canada on exchange trips this Summer.

You must be aged between 18 and 30 to qualify for any of the trips.

Many Leitrim Macra members have travelled abroad on these trips and this time it could be you.

To find out more, please contact Siobhan on 0873748892 to discuss but make sure to apply before the closing date which is February 26, 2018.