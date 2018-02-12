INHFA hold protest outside Co Leitrim Department of Agriculture Office

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) held a protest to highlight the need for a fodder aid scheme that will deliver for farmers that are experiencing fodder shortages outside of the Department of Agriculture Office in Drumshanbo.

National President Colm O’Donnell said the the transport subsidy is too restrictive to deliver for most farmers.

This morning's protest aims to send a message to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed and his officials that "what’s on offer will have to be improved on if further actions are to be avoided”, said Mr O'Donnell.