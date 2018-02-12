Call for Minister to intervene on Clean Livestock Policy as Kepak suspends lamb processing

ICSA Sheep Chairperson, John Brooks, has called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, to intervene in light of the news that Kepak has suspended processing of lamb due to difficulties surrounding the Clean Livestock Policy (CLP) for sheep.

“ICSA has spent the last number of weeks highlighting that this policy cannot work in its current format. Today’s shutdown by Kepak unfortunately proves this point," noted Mr Brooks this afternoon.

“At this point nothing short of an intervention from Minister Michael Creed will suffice. This is an absolute disaster for our important sheep export sector. We can’t blame Kepak because it is clear that what has been going on in recent days is total gridlock which no business could sustain. This move by Kepak must be taken seriously and CLP will have to be have to be modified without delay.”