Deputy Martin Kenny is proposing amendments to the Forestry Act

Sligo/Leitrim Sinn Féin Deputy, Martin Kenny, is preparing an amendment to the Forestry Act 2014.

The amendment centres around the issuing of licences for forestry. Under his proposed amendment the current requirement to complete an Environmental Impact Statement only if your application is for forestry over 50 hectares, would be reduced. This would mean that any planting over 10 hectares would require and EIS.

“This means that such applications would have to look at not just the environmental impact of any proposed planting, but also the societal impact as well,” he told the Leitrim Observer this week.

Deputy Kenny said his amendment will also propose changes to current application process and will seek to incorporate compulsory planning permission for plantations.

“This is an area of great contention, especially in our county. These changes would ensure people have a voice, especially about planting in their local area,” he said.

Deputy Kenny hopes to finalise his amendment in the coming days and plans to introduce the amendment as soon as possible.