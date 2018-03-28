Minister Creed appoints two new Directors to Board of Coillte
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., has announced the appointment of two new Directors to the Board of Coillte.
The appointees are Eamon King and Gerard Gray and both have been appointed for a five year period effective from 26 February 2018. The appointments were made following a competitive process managed by the PAS (Public Appointments Service).
