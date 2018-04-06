First fodder shipments now reaching farms says Lakeland Dairies

Lakeland Dairies has over 1,000 tonnes of fodder currently on route from the UK, along with fodder already supplied to farmers which Lakeland Dairies has already sourced in Ireland north and south.

"We have been in communication with farmers throughout the winter thus far on fodder availability and management," said a spokesperson for Lakeland Dairies.

Where farmers have an immediate need for fodder, Lakeland are asking them to make contact with their Agri Representative, member relations department, or dedicated fodder helpline.

Lakeland Dairies has set up a dedicated fodder helpline for its milk suppliers on 042 969 4341.

Lakeland Dairies advised farmers to measure fodder stocks on the farm and to budget/estimate a fodder requirement to 1st May. Farmers should then quantify any shortfall or surplus and contact Lakeland Dairies to inform them of their situation and for advice and assistance.

Lakeland Dairies will buy any surpluses from farmers for redistribution.

Our member relations, agri technical sales team and nutritionists are available to assist farmers and we advise them to make contact with us.

The helpline is dedicated for fodder enquiries only. General enquiries can be made as usual to Member Relations on 1890 47 47 20.