RSA ‘pragmatic approach’ to delivery of animal fodder welcomed

Following representations made by IFA, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has agreed to “adopt a pragmatic approach when reviewing drivers’ hours compliance with driving and resting time periods” in respect of delivery and collection of animal fodder.

IFA Environment Chairperson, Thomas Cooney said, “The measures have been working well for the last week and are set to continue until April 20th. However, if this poor weather continues there is a real probability that the RSA may need to extend this helpful approach.

"The unexpected circumstances endured by farmers continue to make it impossible to turnout stock and work the land at this time. This is delaying the spreading of crop nutrients, which will further impact on growth and fodder supplies later in the season,£ he said.

“Early decisions are also now required from Government regarding slurry spreading deadlines and other such calendar related regulations."