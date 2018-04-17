Fine Gael TD says Sligo Regional Veterinary Laboratory is vital to future of region

Fine Gael TD for Sligo-Leitrim Constituency, Tony McLoughlin has said that “the Regional Veterinary Laboratory located at Doonalley, Co. Sligo is a vital piece of state infrastructure which plays a key role when serving the farming community from the entire northwest region and as such needs to be supported by Government and maintained in to the future.



McLoughlin was speaking after visiting the laboratory this week in order to see at first hand the vital work which is conducted at the site by its 15 staff and how the lab plays a key role with assisting farmers with identifying problems within their stock and also with the prevention and spread of animal diseases.

“The agricultural sector is the biggest industry in this country and farmers travel from as many as ten counties to Doonalley Co. Sligo in order to avail of the lab service. However, the current facilities available to the staff at Doonalley need to be improved in my opinion in order to cater for the increased demand.

The RVL’s are currently undergoing a Departmental review and cost benefit analysis currently and following this a public consultation on its future structure will take place.

“I am going back to the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, again this week to advocate on the need for this service to be maintained in Sligo, in the North West and also for Government investment to be conducted at the facility” concluded McLoughlin.