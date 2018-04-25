Mohill Mart to re-open this afternoon

Aurivo has confirmed that Mohill Agricultural Mart will reopen this afternoon, Wednesday, April 25. The mart was earlier this month following accident in which a man was seriously injured by a bull.

A full investigation has been carried out into the circumstances surrounding the accident at Mohill mart and Mohill Agricultural Mart will reopen today with a weanling sale.

Aurivo issued a statement to www.leitrimobserver.ie to say that new health and safety procedures will be operational at all its marts including Mohill Mart.



From now on only mart staff will be allowed in the sales yard and new rules will apply in relation to customer access to various areas of the mart.

The health and safety of customers, members and employees is of paramount importance," said a spokesperson for Aurivo.