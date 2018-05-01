IFA urges farmers to get get BPS application in by May 15 deadline

With two weeks left to the May 15 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) deadline, IFA Deputy President Richard Kennedy is urging farmers to make sure they get their applications in as soon as possible. More than 70,600 farmers have so far submitted a 2018 BPS application.

Richard Kennedy said penalties are applied where applications are received late so it is important that farmers allow enough time to complete the application accurately and make sure it is submitted on time.

This is the first year that all BPS applications must be made online. Online applications benefit from pre-checking, instant confirmation of receipt of application, reduced application errors, payment on time within deadlines and linkages to other schemes.

The Department of Agriculture is running a range of one-to-one clinics to help farmers make online applications, including newly announced dates (below).

Farmers can contact the Department of Agriculture in relation to BPS applications by calling 076 1064424 in relation to queries on registering forwww.agfood.ie or 076 1064420 in relation to queries on actually completing the BPS application once registered on www.agfood.ie or to enquire about the one-to-one clinics.