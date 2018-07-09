Aurivo announces expert advisors available to assist farmers in ongoing drought conditions

Aurivo, has announced contact details for experts able to provide advice to farmers during the current drought period. In addition, the Co-Operative has reduced input costs of a range of feed and fertiliser.

Dr Vincent Griffith, Farm Profitability Programme Manager at Aurivo and Dr Justin McDonagh, Aurivo Nutritionist are both available to provide advice and counsel to farmers under pressure due to fodder challenges.

Dr Vincent Griffith can be contacted at 087 7768026

Dr Justin McDonagh can be contacted at 087 1483742

Both are on hand over the days and weeks ahead to provide advice to farmers during this difficult period.

Commenting, Stephen Blewitt, General Manager of Aurivo’s Agri business said: “The dry weather is presenting a range of challenges to farmers across the country. We’re advising farmers to extend the rotation period to 25 days and where grass is green and rain has fallen in the last 25 days, fertilizer should be applied. Additional feed may be required to extend rotation and to that end we have taken steps to reduce input costs.

“It goes without saying that we are urging farmers to ensure that they have sufficient water as an average herd of dairy cows will require up to 125 litres every day.”

Stephen Blewitt also stated that he urged farmers to contact Justin or Vincent on the above mobile numbers to discuss their individual situation and the offers that Aurivos Homeland stores have on fertilizer and Nutrias mill on feed.