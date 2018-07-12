New Award added to FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition

The National Rural Network and Macra na Feirme have announced the addition of a new Biodiversity Award to the 2018 FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition.

The aim of this new award is to raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity in the farming community. Agriculture relies on biodiversity in many ways: bees pollinate crops, earthworms build soil fertility, bacteria and soil biota breakdown nutrients and birds and insects keep plant disease and pests in check.

Macra na Feirme National President James Healy said, “We are delighted with the addition of the National Rural Network Biodiversity Award to the FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition. As an organisation that represents young farmers, we place the utmost importance on sustainable farming and practising farming methods that improve biodiversity. This award will recognise our young farmers who are going the extra mile to secure our farms and environment for future generations.”

The National Rural Network Biodiversity Award will demonstrate how farmers can incorporate biodiversity enhancements on their farms, e.g. retaining existing hedgerows, planting new hedgerows, maintaining buffer strips at field margins, fencing of watercourses and allowing birds and bats to nest in farm buildings and crop rotation.

Commenting on the National Rural Network Biodiversity Award, Philip Farrelly from the National Rural Network said, “Farmers play a major role in maintaining and managing biodiversity. They are the custodians of the land and the environment and their actions play a key role in maintaining and enhancing biodiversity. Farmers have to be able to demonstrate it is possible to produce food sustainably while meeting the needs of the environment. The National Rural Network believes the inclusion of the biodiversity award in the FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition will raise farmers’ awareness of biodiversity.”



Full details of how to enter the 2018 Young Farmer of the Year competition are available here.