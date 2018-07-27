All roads lead to North Leitrim this Saturday for the 2018 Manorhamilton Agricultural Show

All roads lead to Manorhamilton tomorrow for the return of the annual Agricultural Show in the Bee Park.

Manorhamilton Livestock Mart are the main sponsors of this year’s Show which starts at 10am on Saturday, July 28.

One of the very important areas that will be highlighted on Manorhamilton Show Day will be Farm Safety.

There will be plenty of exhibits, attractions and competitions to entertain the whole family. So come along and see what's on offer at this year's Manorhamilton Agricultural Show.