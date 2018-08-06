Minister Creed Announces Chair of the TB 2030 Forum

The Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has announced the appointment of Michael Cronin as the Chair of the TB 2030 Stakeholder Forum.

The Minister recently sought and received Government support for the stated ambition of eradicating bovine TB from the national herd by 2030. As part of that process, it was agreed to establish a Stakeholder Forum tasked with drawing up proposals that can help achieve eradication by 2030, and the Terms of Reference for such a Forum. The Minister will then consider these proposals in finalising a TB 2030 Strategy.

Commenting on his appointment, Minister Creed said “I am very pleased that Michael has agreed to take on the challenge of chairing the TB Stakeholder Forum. His extensive experience in the agri-food industry makes him an ideal Chair to facilitate the views of all stakeholders in developing proposals that can help deliver eradication of bovine TB by 2030. I look forward to considering these proposals from the Forum in due course”

"Michael Cronin has many years of experience, working in the agri Food Industry in Ireland. He has an in-depth knowledge of the Irish Dairy Industry gained from his long tenure as CEO of Newmarket Co-op and from his time as Chair of the Irish Dairy Board from 2002 to 2010. Michael was also a board member of Bord Bia and Chair of their Quality Assurance Board. Over the past 6 years, Michael has continued to work in the agri-food industry as a partner of Agri-food Business Partners.

"Further members will be drawn from interests that include DAFM, farm organisations, veterinary profession, agri-food industry and the farming and research communities. The Forum will hold its first meeting in September 2018 and discussions will centre around three themes i.e., governance, policy options and cost and benefits."