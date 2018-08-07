Time to support installation of solar panels on farm sheds

ICSA President, Patrick Kent, has said a pilot scheme promoting Micro Generation launched by Denis Naughten, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment lacks the necessary ambition. Under the Micro Generation scheme, domestic customers can apply for grant aid to install solar panels on their homes.

Commenting Mr Kent said, “For the scheme to have real impact, grants for solar panels on farm sheds need to be included. There is ample space available on the roofs of farm sheds around the country to accommodate enough solar panels to make a real difference in terms of generating energy, provided the goal is to enable farmers to sell surplus back to the grid.

“While domestic customers would have the opportunity to reduce their annual energy bills, energy produced on the scale farm sheds would generate far more renewable electricity than they could ever consume themselves. If we are serious about reaching renewable energy targets, we need more ambition and we need it now.”

“Farmers are more than willing to play their role in mitigating the effects of climate change. Grant aid applied to farm buildings, coupled with the option to sell back to the grid is an opportunity that should not be overlooked.”