An Taisce reminds public hedge cutting in August doesn't come into effect until 2019

An Taisce have written to Minister Josepha Madigan asking her to inform the public and specifically Mattie McGrath TD that the provision of the 2018 Heritage Bill allowing for cutting of vegetation for road safety does not come into effect until 2019.

Charles Stanley-Smith, An Taisce’s Communication Officer stated “It has come to our attention that in an article in the Nenagh Guardian that Mattie McGrath TD is quoted as saying that the cutting of vegetation, which may pose a danger to pedestrians or vehicle users, is now permissible under the Heritage Act 2018.

Charles Stanley-Smith continued “An Taisce has requested the Minister to please advise both the public and Deputy McGrath that this provision of the act will not come into force until 2019.”

An Taisce feel it would also be pertinent and timely to remind the public that under existing regulations, Local Authorities may and should cut areas of hedgerow required for “Road Safety”, but not the public at large.