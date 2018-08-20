Stage set for Energy in Agriculture 2018 event tomorrow in Tipperary

Final preparations are underway for Ireland's largest Energy Event for the farming community - Energy in Agriculture 2018.

Energy in Agriculture 2017 attracted 2500 attendees and 63 exhibitors. The 2018 event will take place again at Gurteen College, Co Tipperary tomorrow, Tuesday, August 21, 2018. The format and set up will be bigger and better than last year with the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat, the Microgeneration Grant Scheme and the further development of the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme taking the energy opportunities in the agricultural sector to a much higher level.

The Agenda for the day is jam packed and includes:

• A large dedicated EXPO Arena featuring over 60 exhibition stands PLUS additional external exhibitors

• 3 plenary style panel discussion/showcase sessions

• 3 streams of seminars running in parallel in dedicated venues adjacent to the arena incorporating over 20 talks throughout the day on a variety of practical and planning topics

• Practical demonstrations on Solar PV, Wind, Biomass and Anaerobic Digestion.

• Return of the highly successful 1:1 Advice Clinics on Tax, Planning, Legal, Finance & Energy

The event is FREE to attend and all are welcome.