Further All-Ireland success for Dromahair's Micheal McGoldrick

Fresh from his success at the Tullamore Show where was crowned All-Ireland potato champion at the Bord Bia All Ireland Quality Potato Championships at the Tullamore Show, Dromahair's Micheal McGoldrick claimed further All-Ireland glory last weekend at the Moate Agricultural Show.

Micheal was named as the first winner of 'The Quality Onion' All-Ireland Championship at Moate Agricultural Show.

Micheal (second from right) is pictured being presented with his prize, a trophy carved out of wood in the shape of an onion by Jim Harrison (Irish Shows Association), Angela Jordan (Moate Show Secretary) and Raymond Higgins (trophy sponsor).

Read Also:

Dromahair's McGoldrick family crowned All-Ireland champions for seventh time