My Leitrim Life by Enda McGloin

What's your idea of a perfect day, or perfect weekend in LEITRIM?

A warm sunny day, perhaps doing a bit of gardening, or watching a good football club match involving Allen Gaels or St Francis ladies, maybe a game of golf at Leitrim’s only golf course in Ballinamore or taking a walk with my two dogs along the Blueway.

Who has made the greatest contribution to LEITRIM in your lifetime - and why?

Tough question, there are many including the many business people who took risks to create jobs in this county and the many politicians (from all political parties over the years) who may not have been appreciated in their lifetime but who lobbied to bring investment, infrastructure and jobs to this county.

What's your first LEITRIM memory?

Growing up in my home town of Drumshanbo, hours spent in the local Acres Amenity playground and outdoor swimming pool which was a unique facility to have in any town in Ireland at that time thanks in many ways to Joe Mooney RIP a great community worker and politician.

What's your favourite part of the county - and why?

Well I have to say my home town of Drumshanbo and the surrounding areas of Ballinaglera, Aughnasheelin and Aghacashel, or the Sliabh-an Iarainn mountain area around Lough Allen. There are beautiful scenery and un- spoilt views of this part of our county.

What do you think gives LEITRIM its unique identity?

I think its people, who are proud to be from the County and are always willing to welcome visitors and ensure we give a lasting impression to those who visit the county.

Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

I enjoy Michael Harding, in particular his column in the Irish Times alongside some of his very humorous books recently published. Michael always gives our county a positive mention.

What about a local walk - or view?

I think a walk up by Sliabh-an Iariann from any side presents some beautiful views and as I mentioned before the Blueway walk across Acres Lake.

What's the biggest challenge facing the county today?

As a border county I am worried about the implications of a no-deal Brexit in particular for jobs and livelihoods alongside the obvious nervousness of investors who are afraid to commit to expansion and the implications for tourism and the reduction of visitors from Europe and the UK.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Leitrim, what would it be?

Increase the county’s population, a small population weakens our ability to attract business and reduces our political power nationally.