12 Jan 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures

Kiltubrid & Leitrim Ladies star Aine Tighe in action for Fremantle Dockers against West Coast Eagles last Saturday Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images via AFL Photos

Leitrim Sport

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 19

Connacht Hurling league: Leitrim v Roscommon in NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome 8.15

The Mezzino.ie Connacht GAA Senior C FC: Coola PPS v St. Clare's CS Manorhamilton in Coola 12.30

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 26

The Mezzino.ie Connacht GAA PPS Championships

Senior B Quarter Final: Ballinamore CS v Garbally College Ballinasloe; Presentation Athenry v Carrick-on-Shannon CS

Senior C FC: Scoil Mhuire Strokestown or Ballyhaunis CS v Coola or St. Clare's 

SATURDAY JANUARY 22

Connacht Hurling league Final

SUNDAY JANUARY 30

Allianz NFL Division 4: Leitrim v Cavan in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 6

Allianz NFL Division 4: Tipperary v Leitrim in Thurles 2.00

Allianz NHL Division 3B:  Lancashire v Leitrim TBC 1.00

SUNDAY FEBRUARY 13

Lidl LGFA NFL: Leitrim v Fermanagh

