Leitrim GAA Fixtures

Kiltubrid & Leitrim Ladies star Aine Tighe in action for Fremantle Dockers against West Coast Eagles last Saturday Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images via AFL Photos
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 19
Connacht Hurling league: Leitrim v Roscommon in NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome 8.15
The Mezzino.ie Connacht GAA Senior C FC: Coola PPS v St. Clare's CS Manorhamilton in Coola 12.30
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 26
The Mezzino.ie Connacht GAA PPS Championships
Senior B Quarter Final: Ballinamore CS v Garbally College Ballinasloe; Presentation Athenry v Carrick-on-Shannon CS
Senior C FC: Scoil Mhuire Strokestown or Ballyhaunis CS v Coola or St. Clare's
SATURDAY JANUARY 22
Connacht Hurling league Final
SUNDAY JANUARY 30
Allianz NFL Division 4: Leitrim v Cavan in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 6
Allianz NFL Division 4: Tipperary v Leitrim in Thurles 2.00
Allianz NHL Division 3B: Lancashire v Leitrim TBC 1.00
SUNDAY FEBRUARY 13
Lidl LGFA NFL: Leitrim v Fermanagh
