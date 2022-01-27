Search

27 Jan 2022

No tickets at the gate for Leitrim v Cavan clash as GAA move to cashless operation for 2022 Allianz NFL

Supporters must purchase tickets in advance as no tickets will be on sale at ground for the Division 4 clash in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

Make sure you get your ticket in advance for Sunday's Leitrim v Cavan clash

Reporter:

John Connolly

27 Jan 2022 6:49 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Make sure you purchase your ticket in advance or you won't get in to Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada is the message to fans hoping to attend next Sunday's clash of Leitrim and Cavan in the opening round of the 2022 Allianz NFL Division 4 campaign.

As the GAA move to a strictly cashless operation in respect of the Allianz Leagues in 2022, Leitrim GAA posted on their social media channels reminding all supporters that "Members and supporters are reminded that all tickets for games must be purchased in advance of arrival at our grounds."

With new manager Andy Moran leading Leitrim into action for the first time in League action, there is huge local interest among Green & Gold supporters while 2020 Ulster champions Cavan are expected to bring a big crowd with them as they seek a quick exit from Division 4 following their shock relegation last year.

Leitrim GAA have announced that tickets are available at the following locations:

  • Gibbons Centra Drumshanbo, Main Street, Drumshanbo
  • Donohoe’sSuperValu Ballinamore, Main Street, Ballinamore
  • Elverys Carrick on Shannon, Carrick Retail and Business Park, Carrick on Shannon
  • McGrath’s Centra Longford, Sligo Road, Longford
  • Glancy’s SuperValu Carrick-on-Shannon, Boyle Road, Carrick on Shannon
  • Rooney’s SuperValu Manorhamilton, Main Street, Manorhamilton

Tickets can be purchased online HERE 

The new ticketing arrangements also mean that Leitrim fans intending on travelling to the away fixtures in Thurles, Carlow, Waterford and Sligo must purchase their tickets in advance.

