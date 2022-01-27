No tickets at the gate for Leitrim v Cavan clash as GAA move to cashless operation for 2022 Allianz NFL

Make sure you purchase your ticket in advance or you won't get in to Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada is the message to fans hoping to attend next Sunday's clash of Leitrim and Cavan in the opening round of the 2022 Allianz NFL Division 4 campaign.

As the GAA move to a strictly cashless operation in respect of the Allianz Leagues in 2022, Leitrim GAA posted on their social media channels reminding all supporters that "Members and supporters are reminded that all tickets for games must be purchased in advance of arrival at our grounds."

With new manager Andy Moran leading Leitrim into action for the first time in League action, there is huge local interest among Green & Gold supporters while 2020 Ulster champions Cavan are expected to bring a big crowd with them as they seek a quick exit from Division 4 following their shock relegation last year.

Leitrim GAA have announced that tickets are available at the following locations:

Gibbons Centra Drumshanbo, Main Street, Drumshanbo

Donohoe’sSuperValu Ballinamore, Main Street, Ballinamore

Elverys Carrick on Shannon, Carrick Retail and Business Park, Carrick on Shannon

McGrath’s Centra Longford, Sligo Road, Longford

Glancy’s SuperValu Carrick-on-Shannon, Boyle Road, Carrick on Shannon

Rooney’s SuperValu Manorhamilton, Main Street, Manorhamilton

Tickets can be purchased online HERE

Supporters are reminded ahead of the start of the Allianz Leagues that all tickets for games must be purchased in advance.

Tickets can be purchased online via https://t.co/P7yZehyWNZ and from selected Centra and SuperValu stores. Tickets will not be sold at match venues." pic.twitter.com/F2WMN7Jqc8 — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) January 26, 2022

The new ticketing arrangements also mean that Leitrim fans intending on travelling to the away fixtures in Thurles, Carlow, Waterford and Sligo must purchase their tickets in advance.