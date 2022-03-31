Search

01 Apr 2022

Leitrim GAA Safety & facilities information seminar next Monday, April 4

Leitrim GAA Safety & facilities information seminar next Monday, April 4

New Leitrim GAA Safety & Facilities officer Gerry McGovern pictured at last Sunday's Allianz NFL Division 4 clash between Leitrim and Sligo in Markievicz Park Picture: Willie Donnellan

Leitrim Sport

31 Mar 2022 8:00 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim GAA’s Safety & Planning Committee will hold a special once-off information seminar for all clubs in the county next Monday, April 4, in the Bush Hotel at 8pm.

All clubs are urged to attend the seminar with information on the new roles of Safety & Facilities officer and Training & Planning officer along with information on best practice in several key areas including Ground health Safety, the protection of Association property, including Title, Trusteeship, Insurance and the development of Grounds and Facilities, including finance available for club development.

As a number of important insurance issues have arisen, the Committee have invited Sinead Leavy Risk & Insurance Manager Croke Park to address the meeting. Connacht GAA's John Prenty & Adrian Hassett amongst others will address the meeting.

GAA Special congress last November 2021 decided that due to the workload involved, the duties which were the responsibility of the Co Board Development Committee would be shared by two separate Committees - the Safety & Facilities committee and Training & Planning Committee.

Leitrim GAA has recently appointed former Connacht Council President Gerry McGovern to the position of Safety and Facilities officer and chair of the County Safety and Facilities Committee.

The role of the safety and facilities Committee is to provide advice and support to Clubs, and the Management & Finance Committee, on best practice in several key areas including ground health safety, the protection of Association property, including title, trusteeship, insurance and development of grounds and facilities, including finance available for club development.

It is envisaged that the officer and the committee will partner with the relevant personnel at Provincial and Central levels to implement association-wide policies at local level. It will be a priority of the committee to ensure that Association property is properly vested in line with rule 5 of the association’s official guide which will include promoting the GAA Corporate trustee in line with national policy, and that charges on association property, including mortgages are properly executed

Other areas of the Committee remit will be to provide guidance and information on the development of grounds and facilities and providing advice on accessing funding such as Sports Capital Grants, SEAI, Leader GAA grants and Borrowing options.

As part of their ongoing work the safety and Facilities committee will be urging Leitrim Co Board to investigate the possibility of further development of facilities in the County, including the upgrading of facilities at Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada including the provision of all-weather surface, lighting and perimeter fencing.

