Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Kieran Walpole of Central Motors Mohill presents a brand new Opel kit van to Leitrim GAA Senior captain David Bruen, County Board Chairman Enda Stenson and manager Andy Moran Picture: Willie Donnellan
THURSDAY APRIL 28
Westlink Coaches U15 League: All 7.00
Division 1: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s white 6.45; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Joseph’s 6.45; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Annaduff
Division 2: Mohill v Drumkeerin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Leitrim Gaels v Fenagh St Caillins
FRIDAY APRIL 29
Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Sligo in Cloone 7.00
Spring League
Division 1A: Annaduff v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7.00
Division 2B: Cloone v Eslin 9.00
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 3: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s blue 8.00
SATURDAY APRIL 30
Spring League: All games 7:00
Division 1: Gortletteragh v Drumreilly; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Aughawillan; Glencar Manorhamilton v Carrigallen; Melvin Gaels v Aughnasheelin; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill
Division 2: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Bornacoola; Kiltubrid v Allen Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Drumkeerin; Fenagh St Caillins v Ballinaglera
SUNDAY MAY 1
Masonite ACL: All 1.00
Division 2 Reserve: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Kiltubrid v Glencar Manorhamilton
Division 3 Reserve: Aughnasheelin v Mohill
MONDAY MAY 2
Westlink Coaches U15 League
Division 1: St Mary’s white v Mac Diarmada Gaels 6.45
Division 3: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s blue in Pairc Naomh Mhuire 8.00
TUESDAY MAY 3
U17 Regional competition: Eastern Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels v Mohill; Lough Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Northern Gaels v Southern Gaels (7.00)
THURSDAY MAY 5
Westlink Coaches U15 League: All 7.00
Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels 6.45; Annaduff v St Mary’s white; Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Joseph’s in Ballinamore
Division 2: Drumkeerin v St Brigid’s; Mohill v Fenagh St Caillins; Leitrim Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Division 3: Rinn Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels
FRIDAY MAY 6
Connacht Minor FC: Leitrim v Roscommon in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00
SUNDAY MAY 8
Connacht Senior FC Semi-Final: Galway v Leitrim in Pearse Stadium
Lory Meagher Cup: Lancashire v Leitrim 12.30
RESULTS
Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim 1-16 Monaghan 2-18
Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim 1-4 Clare 1-17
Connacht Minor FC: Mayo 2-16 Leitrim 0-15
Celtic Challenge: Cavan 2-8 Leitrim 4-7; Leitrim 1-8 Longford 5-12
SPRING LEAGUE
Division 1: Drumreilly 0-6 Annaduff 0-15; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-10 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 1-12; Aughawillan 3-20 Gortletteragh 3-9; Carrigallen 1-10 Melvin Gaels 4-9; Mohill 2-13 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-16; Aughnasheelin 1-3 Leitrim Gaels 1-17
Division 2: Bornacoola 0-12 Kiltubrid 1-10; Drumkeerin 3-11 Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 0-12; Allen Gaels 3-6 St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-11; Eslin scr Fenagh St Caillins w/o; Aughavas 0-10 Cloone 0-8
MASONITE ACL
Division 1 Res: Melvin Gaels 0-13 St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-18; Drumkeerin 3-9 Fenagh St Caillins 1-14; Carrigallen 4-11 Glencar Manorhamilton 2-8; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 0-8 Mohill 5-12
Division 3 Res: Gortletteragh 7-12 Cloone 2-10; Melvin Gaels 0-8 St Patrick’s Dromahair 6-19
Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL
Group Buí Final: St Francis 0-5 Allen Gaels 0-26
Group Dearg Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 0-23 St. Dominic's 0-22
Westlink Coaches U15 League
Division 1: St Joseph’s 1-6 Allen Gaels 4-16; Annaduff 1-6 Glencar Manorhamilton 2-12
Division 2: St Brigid’s 8-7 Mohill 0-5; Fenagh St Caillin’s 1-5 St Patrick’s Dromahair 6-17; Drumkeerin 2-4 Leitrim Gaels 8-4
Division 3: St Mary’s blue 4-6 Melvin Gaels 3-9
