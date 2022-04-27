Search

27 Apr 2022

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Kieran Walpole of Central Motors Mohill presents a brand new Opel kit van to Leitrim GAA Senior captain David Bruen, County Board Chairman Enda Stenson and manager Andy Moran Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

27 Apr 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

THURSDAY APRIL 28

Westlink Coaches U15 League: All 7.00

Division 1: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s white 6.45; Glencar Manorhamilton v St Joseph’s 6.45; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Annaduff

Division 2: Mohill v Drumkeerin; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Leitrim Gaels v Fenagh St Caillins

Check out the fans enjoying the action at the Leitrim v Clare Connacht Ladies clash in Dromod - GALLERY

FRIDAY APRIL 29

Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim v Sligo in Cloone 7.00

Spring League

Division 1A: Annaduff v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7.00

Division 2B: Cloone v Eslin 9.00

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 3: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s blue 8.00

SATURDAY APRIL 30

Spring League: All games 7:00  

Division 1: Gortletteragh v Drumreilly; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Aughawillan; Glencar Manorhamilton v Carrigallen; Melvin Gaels v Aughnasheelin; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill

Division 2: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher v Bornacoola; Kiltubrid v Allen Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Drumkeerin; Fenagh St Caillins v Ballinaglera

Leitrim public urged to support Rachel who undergoes surgery next month

13-year-old Bornacoola girl has severe scoliosis

SUNDAY MAY 1

Masonite ACL: All 1.00

Division 2 Reserve: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Kiltubrid v Glencar Manorhamilton

Division 3 Reserve: Aughnasheelin v Mohill

MONDAY MAY 2

Westlink Coaches U15 League

Division 1: St Mary’s white v Mac Diarmada Gaels 6.45

Division 3: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s blue in Pairc Naomh Mhuire 8.00

TUESDAY MAY 3

U17 Regional competition: Eastern Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels v Mohill; Lough Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Northern Gaels v Southern Gaels (7.00)

THURSDAY MAY 5

Westlink Coaches U15 League: All 7.00

Division 1: Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels 6.45; Annaduff v St Mary’s white; Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Joseph’s in Ballinamore

Division 2: Drumkeerin v St Brigid’s; Mohill v Fenagh St Caillins; Leitrim Gaels v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Division 3: Rinn Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Glencar Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels

FRIDAY MAY 6

Connacht Minor FC: Leitrim v Roscommon in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00

SUNDAY MAY 8

Connacht Senior FC Semi-Final: Galway v Leitrim in Pearse Stadium

Lory Meagher Cup: Lancashire v Leitrim 12.30

Leitrim's Guckian & Owens named on Lidl LGFA Division 4 Team of the League

RESULTS

Lory Meagher Cup: Leitrim 1-16 Monaghan 2-18

Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC: Leitrim 1-4 Clare 1-17

Connacht Minor FC: Mayo 2-16 Leitrim 0-15

Celtic Challenge: Cavan 2-8 Leitrim 4-7; Leitrim 1-8 Longford 5-12

SPRING LEAGUE

Division 1: Drumreilly 0-6 Annaduff 0-15; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-10 Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 1-12; Aughawillan 3-20 Gortletteragh 3-9; Carrigallen 1-10 Melvin Gaels 4-9; Mohill 2-13 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-16; Aughnasheelin 1-3 Leitrim Gaels 1-17

Division 2: Bornacoola 0-12 Kiltubrid 1-10; Drumkeerin 3-11 Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 0-12; Allen Gaels 3-6 St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-11; Eslin scr Fenagh St Caillins w/o; Aughavas 0-10 Cloone 0-8

MASONITE ACL

Division 1 Res: Melvin Gaels 0-13 St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-18; Drumkeerin 3-9 Fenagh St Caillins 1-14; Carrigallen 4-11 Glencar Manorhamilton 2-8; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 0-8 Mohill 5-12

Division 3 Res: Gortletteragh 7-12 Cloone 2-10; Melvin Gaels 0-8 St Patrick’s Dromahair 6-19

Barna Waste Topline Providers U13 CBL

Group Buí Final: St Francis 0-5 Allen Gaels 0-26

Group Dearg Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 0-23 St. Dominic's 0-22

Westlink Coaches U15 League

Division 1: St Joseph’s 1-6 Allen Gaels 4-16; Annaduff 1-6 Glencar Manorhamilton 2-12

Division 2: St Brigid’s 8-7 Mohill 0-5; Fenagh St Caillin’s 1-5 St Patrick’s Dromahair 6-17; Drumkeerin 2-4 Leitrim Gaels 8-4

Division 3: St Mary’s blue 4-6 Melvin Gaels 3-9

Local News

