Glencar Manorhamilton will Leitrim Feile Peil na nOg Final - GALLERY

Glencar Manorhamilton were the victors in this year's Leitrim Feile Peil na nOg Finals which were held on Saturday May 21, at the McGovern Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence in Annaduff. The north Leitrim men defeated Annaduff in the final.
Results
Final: Annaduff 0-4 Glencar Manorhamilton 2-8
Semi-Finals: Annaduff 1-7 Mac Diarmada Gaels 2-2; Glencar Manorhamilton 6-9 St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-2
Quarter-FInals: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-2 Glencar Manor 1-7; St Patrick's Dromahair 5-2 St Joseph’s 2-9; Mohill 1-1 Annaduff 3-5; St Brigids scr MacDiarmada Gaels w/o
