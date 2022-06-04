Search

04 Jun 2022

Leitrim GAA Supporters Club Draw 2022 results

Leitrim GAA Supporters Club Draw 2022 results

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

04 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The draw for the 2022 Leitrim Supporters Club took place in Cox’s Steakhouse, Dromod on Saturday last.

Winners were as follows:

1st prize: €5,000; Timmy Beirne, Cloone

2nd prize: €2,500 Travel voucher; Bernard McMahon, Sutton

3rd prize: €1,000 Westlink coaches; Christie McGovern, Garadice

4th prize: 2 nights B&B and 1 evening meal for 2 in Lough Rynn Castle; Seamus McGlynn, Springfield, Dublin

5th Prize: 2 nights B&B, 1 evening meal for 2 in The Bush Hotel: Aoife Gorman, Longford

6th Prize: 2 nights B&B, 1 evening meal for 2 Titanic Hotel, Belfast; Martin and Mary Moran, Castlebar

7th Prize: 2 nights B&B, 1 evening meal for 2 in Landmark Hotel; Sean O’Hara, Dromahair

8th Prize: 2 nights B&B, 1 evening meal for 2 in W8 Village, Manorhamilton; Marie Glacken, Glenfarne

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Bruen and Beirne named on first GAA.ie Tailteann Cup Team of the Week

Last call for inclusion of Leitrim stories in new ‘GAA Grassroots’ book

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media