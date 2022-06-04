Leitrim GAA Supporters Club Draw 2022 results

The draw for the 2022 Leitrim Supporters Club took place in Cox’s Steakhouse, Dromod on Saturday last.
Winners were as follows:
1st prize: €5,000; Timmy Beirne, Cloone
2nd prize: €2,500 Travel voucher; Bernard McMahon, Sutton
3rd prize: €1,000 Westlink coaches; Christie McGovern, Garadice
4th prize: 2 nights B&B and 1 evening meal for 2 in Lough Rynn Castle; Seamus McGlynn, Springfield, Dublin
5th Prize: 2 nights B&B, 1 evening meal for 2 in The Bush Hotel: Aoife Gorman, Longford
6th Prize: 2 nights B&B, 1 evening meal for 2 Titanic Hotel, Belfast; Martin and Mary Moran, Castlebar
7th Prize: 2 nights B&B, 1 evening meal for 2 in Landmark Hotel; Sean O’Hara, Dromahair
8th Prize: 2 nights B&B, 1 evening meal for 2 in W8 Village, Manorhamilton; Marie Glacken, Glenfarne
