Fantastic turnout as Martin McHugh launches his autobiography "Born to Save" - GALLERY

Memories and tales of Leitrim's 1994 Connacht Senior Championship triumph flowed as huge crowds turned out for the launch of Martin McHugh's autobiography "Born to Save". Under the guidance of MC Tommy Moran, the event featured contributions from author Jason Byrne, Leitrim's 1994 manager John O'Mahony, Aughnasheelin GAA Club chairman Adrian Cullen and Leitrim GAA County Board Chairman Enda Stenson as well as from the man himself, Martin McHugh. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to get a few snaps .... see who you can spot!