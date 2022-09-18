Search

18 Sept 2022

Part 2 of fans photos from Saturday's Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Quarter-Finals - GALLERY

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

18 Sept 2022 9:02 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Check out part two of Willie Donnellan's gallery of fan photos from Saturday's Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Quarter-Finals in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada - see who you can spot!