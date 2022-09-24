Quarter-Finals to face each other in Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Finals as Annaduff face Allen Gaels

Table toppers Annaduff and second placed Allen Gaels will meet in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals while there will be a derby clash in the other game after Aughnasheelin and Kiltubrid both came through their quarter-finals on Saturday.

In the draw conducted after Saturday's Quarter Finals, Kiltubrid were first out of the hat minutes after their 2-16 to 0-14 victory over Drumkeerin and they will face an Aughnasheelin team who had far too much power for Bornacoola in the first game, the men in Green & White winning out 3-10 to 0-6.

The games will take place over the weekend of October 9-10, with fixture details to be released by Leitrim CCC.

The meeting of the Allen Gaels and Annaduff in the semi-finals will be their second meeting in this year's championship after the Drumshanbo men scored a 1-12 to 0-7 victory in round three of the group stages. Annaduff had been leading for much of that game until a black card changed the course of the contest.

Aughnasheelin and Kiltubrid have not met in this year's championship but the derby nature of the contest is sure to attract a big crowd to the game.