24 Sept 2022

Quarter-Finals to face each other in Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Finals as Annaduff face Allen Gaels

Leitrim GAA County Board Secretary Declan Bohan conducts the draw with John Keenan, Seamus McManus and Vincent O'Rourke Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

24 Sept 2022 9:15 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Table toppers Annaduff and second placed Allen Gaels will meet in the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals while there will be a derby clash in the other game after Aughnasheelin and Kiltubrid both came through their quarter-finals on Saturday.

In the draw conducted after Saturday's Quarter Finals, Kiltubrid were first out of the hat minutes after their 2-16 to 0-14 victory over Drumkeerin and they will face an Aughnasheelin team who had far too much power for Bornacoola in the first game, the men in Green & White winning out 3-10 to 0-6.

Check out part one of our Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals fans gallery

Fans turned out in great numbers for Saturday's Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals with Aughnasheelin and Kiltubrid booking their places in the semi-finals. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to snap up some photos of fans enjoying the action in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada .... see who you can spot!

The games will take place over the weekend of October 9-10, with fixture details to be released by Leitrim CCC. 

The meeting of the Allen Gaels and Annaduff in the semi-finals will be their second meeting in this year's championship after the Drumshanbo men scored a 1-12 to 0-7 victory in round three of the group stages. Annaduff had been leading for much of that game until a black card changed the course of the contest.

Part 2 of fans gallery from Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals

Part two of Willie Donnellan's gallery of fan photos from Saturday's Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada .... check out who you can spot!

Aughnasheelin and Kiltubrid have not met in this year's championship but the derby nature of the contest is sure to attract a big crowd to the game.

