O'Brien goal transforms Kiltubrid struggle into dominant victory

Never has a goal transformed a game more than Iarlaith O'Brien's thunderbolt just before halftime of last Saturday's Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals as Kiltubrid were transformed and inspired to a comprehensive win over Drumkeerin.

Few fans watching the first 25 minutes of last Saturday's Quarter-Final in Avant Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada would have predicted the final scoreline as Drumkeerin looked in a different class to Kiltubrid, their immense workrate and clever play leaving the eventual winners floundering all over the field.

Minus starters Stephen McLoughlin, Kealan McKeon & Eamon Geoghegan, they looked like a team who had sleep-walked into a lawnmower as a hungry Drumkeerin dictated the pace and controlled the battlefield areas with an assurance that bode well.

But then O'Brien's goal changed everything as it seemed that the confidence drained from Drumkeerin as much as it infused Kiltubrid as the second half turned into a procession, Barry McWeeney turning on the style to land ten points and lead Kiltubrid into a semi-final meeting with neighbours Aughnasheelin.

Drumkeerin kept battling but Kiltubrid had too much pace all over the field and defensive solidity to concede the goals the north Leitrim side desperately needed to get back into the contest.

Jerome Maguire & Cathal McCauley got Drumkeerin off to a good start with a point apiece inside the first three minutes, McCauley’s a wonder effort from the corner. Danny McWeeney opened Kiltubrid’s account on six minutes but points from James Gallagher after a wonderful move and Francie Davitt gave Drumkeerin a deserved three point lead.

Kiltubrid keeper Noel Gill makes a spectacular catch under pressure Picture: Willie Donnellan

Barry McWeeney and McCauley swapped points while Noel Gill made a spectacular high catch under pressure on 19 minutes. McCauley left Drumkeerin four clear again but it could have been more as he blasted a goal chance high over the bar as Drumkeerin looked in a different class at this stage.

But all that changed in the space of a minute - first Barry McWeeney scored a lovely point from the right corner but more devastatingly for Drumkeerin, Fionn O’Brien’s good work and a one-two eventually ended with Iarlaith O’Brien scoring a cracking goal to tie the scores!

McCauley tapped over a free but all of a sudden, Kiltubrid were a different side - McWeeney curled over a free before Emmet Mahon scored an excellent point to give a Kiltubrid side who had been under the cosh for 90% of the first half a 1-5 to 0-7 halftime lead.

That must have been a huge boost for Kiltubrid at halftime because they came out a much more energised team in the second half. Two early Barry McWeeney frees were followed by a point from play from the corner forward as Kiltubrid led by four points just five minutes into the second half.

Part 2 of fans gallery from Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals Part two of Willie Donnellan's gallery of fan photos from Saturday's Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada .... check out who you can spot!

McCauley closed the gap with a free but Kiltubrid were starting to move, one brilliant move breaking down with the final pass but a great Emmet Mahon pass released Iarlaith O’Brien for a good point.

The always dangerous McCauley replied with another point but Kiltubrid were now finding their range and hit three unanswered points in as many minutes - Barry McWeeney lofted a huge point over before the impressive O’Brien brothers both landed points, Con Doyle’s great run and pass setting up Iarlaith while Mickey Earley and Barry McWeeney were the providers for Fionn.

The goal that sealed victory for Kiltubrid won’t be fondly recalled by keeper Kevie Forde as he misjudged or took his eyes off Mickey Earley’s ball into the area and the ball disastrously rolled into the net.

Kiltubrid's James Tighe looks to offload the ball against Drumkeerin Picture: Willie Donnellan

That truly was that as Kiltubrid now led by nine points with less than 13 minutes left, the lead quickly increased by points from Earley and Barry McWeeney. Declan Daly fisted a high free over the Kiltubrid crossbar before Barry McWeeney curled a brilliant effort from distance over the bar.

Drumkeerin refused to go quietly and three McCauley frees closed the gap before McWeeney brought his tally to ten points with a mark, Declan Daly finishing the scoring in added time.

Check out part one of our Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals fans gallery Fans turned out in great numbers for Saturday's Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals with Aughnasheelin and Kiltubrid booking their places in the semi-finals. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to snap up some photos of fans enjoying the action in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada .... see who you can spot!

KILTUBRID

Scorers: Barry McWeeney 0-10, 1M, 3f; Iarlaith O’Brien 1-2; Mickey Earley 1-1; Fionn O’Brien, Danny McWeeney & Emmet Mahon 0-1 each

Team: Noel Gill, Fergal McWeeney, Shane Foley, Diarmuid McKiernan, Con Doyle, Shane Meehan, Conor Prior, Mick McCormack, James Tighe, Aidan McKiernan, Fionn O’Brien, Danny McWeeney, Barry McWeeney, Iarlaith O’Brien, Emmet Mahon. Subs: Mickey Earley for A McKiernan (40); Peter Winters for Meehan (47); A McKiernan for Tighe (54)

DRUMKEERIN

Scorers: Conor McCauley 0-9, 7f; Declan Daly 0-2; Francie Davitt, Jerome Maguire & James Gallagher 0-1 each

Team: Kevin Forde; Tommy Rogan, Luke Fee, Ryan Gallagher, Jason Byrne, Colm Clarke, Ross Harrison, Declan Daly, Aidan Dolan, Francis Davitt, Daniel Maguire; Seamus McNama, Jerome Maguire, Cathal McCauley, James Gallagher (Creevelea). Subs: Glen Kavanagh for Rogan (HT); Darragh Flynn for Davitt (45); Darragh Fallon for McNama (58)

Referee: Martin Feeney